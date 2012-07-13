Jeff Gundlach Just Spoke On The State Of The Markets And The Economy

Photo: Business Insider

Jeff Gundlach, the head of DoubleLine Funds, is finished another one of his popular webcasts.The title of the presentation was “Financial Expressionism.”



Gundlach’s calls typically open with a great story, which is followed by his commentary on the state of the economy and global financial markets.

See the highlights below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.