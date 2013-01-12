Jeff Gundlach's favourite Investment Book Of All Time

Photo: Amazon.com

On Tuesday, bond god Jeff Gundlach unveiled his 2013 market outlook via a webcast.During the Q&A, Gundlach was asked for his favourite investment book of all time.



Without hesitation, he said it was Reminiscences Of A Stock Market Operator, the 1923 classic by Edwin Lefevre.

It’s the fictional biography of legendary trader Jessie Livermore.

“It shows how human nature, fear and greed never really changes,” said Gundlach.

Read more about it on Amazon.com.

