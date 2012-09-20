Jeff Gundlach Has Been The Victim Of A Massive, $10 Million Theft

Photo: Business Insider

UPDATE: There’s a $200,000 reward for anyone who helps recover Jeff Gundlach’s stolen property.The LA Times reports that Jeff Gundlach was the victim of a burglary last Friday.



“The victim of a $10-million burglary last week was multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Gundlach, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday night.”

According to the report, Gundlach lost a 2010 red Porsche Carrera 4S, five watches, wine, cash, and several paintings.

Just yesterday, Gundlach appeared on CNBC to discuss his assessment and outlook for the economy and the financial markets.

Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital had $45 billion in assets under management.

Watch the video below to learn more about Gundlach’s early days before the porsche:

