Jeff Gundlach Just Delivered This Awesome Presentation To Investors At The New York Yacht Club

Jeffrey Gundlach, the bond god of DoubleLine Funds, is wrapping up a presentation he’s giving at the New York Yacht Club.



The title of the presentation: “Why Own Any Bonds At All?”

Gundlach has long been correctly bullish on Treasuries.

Among other things, he’s convinced that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy easy for a very long time.

“There’s a better chance Bernanke buys every Treasury bond in existence before he ever sells a single one,” quipped Gundlach according to Josh Brown.

The presentation included must-see charts on the states of global debt, government finances, unemployment, and Japan.

He also updates us on some big trade recommendations he has made including long natural gas, short Apple.

