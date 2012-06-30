JEFF GUNDLACH: This Joe Weisenthal Post Was A Total Disaster

Back on May 29, I wrote a post titled: Here’s One Jeff Gundlach Trade That’s Already A Disaster.
The gist was that Gundlach (the world’s #1 performing bond investor) had made a call to go long Spain and short the US, and that at the time that trade wasn’t doing well.
So we pointed it out.
But things have changed a little bit, and Spain is absolutely going bonkers today after last night’s bailout.
So we just got an email from Jeff titled: Weisenthal May 29 Post a TOTAL disaster!
The body of the email:
Since May 29:
SPX: +1.7%
IBEX: +13.3
Since May 16:
SPX: +2.2%
IBEX: +7.1%
Like I said, Long IBEX, Short SPX to play the inflationary “fix.”
Looking forward to your updated post!
Regards,
JEG
Happy, Jeff?
