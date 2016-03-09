Jeff Gundlach on the global economy, the Fed's next move, and negative interest rates

DoubleLine Funds

If you look closely, there are two bears, which tells you much of what you need to know about Gundlach's outlook.

On politics, he said that if you think this election cycle is crazy, then just wait four years. He thinks Republican hopeful Marco Rubio may drop out after Tuesday's voting.

He said that politics will continue to drive markets and the economy. And he added that a win by Donald Trump would mean more fiscal stimulus for the economy.