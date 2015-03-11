LIVE: Jeff Gundlach speaks on the economy and the markets

At 4:15 pm ET, Jeffrey Gundlach will host a public webcast for investors in DoubleLine’ Total Return Fund.

The bond fund manager will discuss what he sees in and what he expects for the global markets and economy.

We’ll have live coverage of the call here. Click here to refresh this page »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.