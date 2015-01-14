LIVE: Jeff Gundlach Unveils His Outlook For 2015

“V”

This is the title of the latest webcast from DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach, who will give his outlook for 2015 in a presentation Tuesday afternoon.

We last heard from Gundlach in December when he held a presentation called “This Time It’s Different,” in which he talked about the oil markets, the dollar, and how the 10-year Treasury bond could get to 1%.

To start 2015, the markets have had a rocky year and long-date Treasury yields have fallen further, with the 10-year falling to around 1.9% and the 30-year dipping below 2.5%.

Keep it here as Gundlach speaks, as this page will be updated throughout his presentation.

