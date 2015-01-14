LIVE: Jeff Gundlach Unveils His Outlook For 2015

Myles Udland
"V"

“V”

This is the title of the latest webcast from DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach, who will give his outlook for 2015 in a presentation Tuesday afternoon.

We last heard from Gundlach in December when he held a presentation called “This Time It’s Different,” in which he talked about the oil markets, the dollar, and how the 10-year Treasury bond could get to 1%.

To start 2015, the markets have had a rocky year and long-date Treasury yields have fallen further, with the 10-year falling to around 1.9% and the 30-year dipping below 2.5%.

Keep it here as Gundlach speaks, as this page will be updated throughout his presentation.

