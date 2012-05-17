JEFF GUNDLACH UNVEILS ANOTHER WILDLY CONTRARIAN TRADE

Photo: Business Insider

Jeff Gundlach is presenting at the Ira Sohn conference, and he just unveiled another wildly contrarian trade.



Are you ready for it?

It’s: Long Spain via the IBEX, and short the U.S. via the S&P 500.

This is of course his latest extreme pair trade idea.

The IBEX has been getting creamed, and the S&P has help up fairly well.

Previously he famously called for going long natural gas and shorting Apple.

That trade has done famously.

Gundlach is loving the mean reversion these days.

