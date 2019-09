Since we’ve been tracking the out-there, contrarian calls from fund manager Jeff Gundlach, we just wanted to point this out…



For the second straight day yesterday, his long Spain/short US trade was a disaster, losing about 2%.

As you can see, it’s really just gotten mauled since he first brought it up at a conference in mid May.

