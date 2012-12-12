TO CATCH A THIEF: Jeff Gundlach's Epic First Presentation On The Economy Since He Was Burglarized

Photo: DoubleLine Funds

Bond god Jeff Gundlach just hosted a call to update clients of DoubleLine Funds. And his presentation was appropriately titled “To Catch A Thief.”In September, Gundlach’s home was burglarized and millions of dollars worth of art was stolen. Days later, all of his property was recovered. And we recently learned that Gundlach played a crucial role in catching the thieves.



“I have experience catching thieves,” he said on the webcast today. “It’s actually not hard to do.”

Click Here To Begin The Presentation >

Drawing parallels to the 1955 Hitchcock movie, Gundlach noted that since the creation of the euro, German and Italian industrial production diverged dramatically after rising hand in hand for years.

He continues to worry about the U.S. debt load, but he doesn’t think interest rates will surge anytime soon.

He also argued that student debt is a major and growing problem in America.

And as for trades, he thinks now’s the time to short the yen and long the Japanese stock market as Japan proceeds to debase the dollar.

All of these themes and ideas come through in the charts in Gundlach’s presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.