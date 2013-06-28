LIVE: Jeff Gundlach Holds A Surprise Conference Call On The State Of The Markets

Jeffrey Gundlach

At 4:15 p.m. ET, Jeff Gundlach will be hosting a webcast to update us on the state of the crazy global financial markets.



Gundlach holds these calls every few months, but this is the second call this month. Indeed, he gave the public almost no advanced notice.

We think he’ll spend some time addressing his bullish forecasts for Treasury bonds.

During his June 6 webcast, he predicted that the 10-year yield would probably end the year at 1.7%. He was also quoted saying that it would not go above 2.5%.

Even as rates surged, Gundlach doubled down last week and told CNBC that Treasuries were “the one place” to make money.

Currently, the 10-year yield is at 2.5%, and it was as high as 2.62% earlier this week.

