Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach said the stock market will likely fall from its 'lofty' perch despite 'Superman' Jerome Powell's policies

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Billionaire “bond king” Jeffrey Gundlach expects the stock market to fall from its “lofty” perch as he warned of corporate credit downgrades and a rise in white-collar layoffs on Tuesday.

Gundlach said traders think the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is “Superman,” and he is expected to keep the fed fund rates at zero for the next two years.

His comments came ahead of a much-anticipated key policy meeting on Wednesday that will determine future guidance, justify main street lending facilities, and is expected to touch upon the US protests.

“I certainly do expect that Jay Powell would follow through on controlling the yield curve should the 30-year rate really get unhinged,” Gundlach said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The stock market is likely to fall from its “lofty” perch alongside waves of corporate credit downgrades and white-collar unemployment, Jeffrey Gundlach, founder and chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said in a webcast on Tuesday.

Describing the market as overinflated, he said he thinks the market falling is a “pretty good bet.”

“If you think that the stock market is going to fall from its fairly lofty perch right now – which I think is a pretty good bet,” he said, adding that such investors should bet on increased dollar strength.

Gundlach, the billionaire “bond king” of Wall Street said as employers examine the value of white-collar workers, a “wave of more higher-end unemployment” would hit those who make above $US100,000 a year.

Over 11 weeks, total US jobless claims hit a record 43 million which means more than one in four working Americans lost a job during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of times it’s not the earthquake, it’s the fire,” Gundlach said on the webcast.

Gundlach continued by saying that the period of working from home enforced by the virus has exposed the people in his business who shy away from hard work

“What people may have learned for white-collar services jobs in particular during the work-from-home lockdown situation … I kind of learned who was really doing the work and who wasn’t really doing as much work as it looked like on paper that they might have been,” he said.

Moving onto the US Treasury market, Gundlach said he expects Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to implement yield-curve control if the 30-year Treasury rates continue to rise.



Read More:





College dropout Kyle Marcotte became financially free at 21 years old after making just 2 real-estate investments. Here’s the strategy he used to accumulate 119 units.



“Obviously yield-curve control is lurking in the background of the conversation,” the bond king said. “I certainly do expect that Jay Powell would follow through on controlling the yield curve should the 30-year rate really get unhinged.”

Gundlach also said that traders think Powell is “Superman,” and that the chairman will keep the fed funds rate at zero for the next two years.

His comments came ahead of the June Federal Reserve policy meeting, which started on Tuesday and will culminate with the central bank announcing its latest policy decisions later Wednesday. Investors will be watchful for future guidance on the Fed’s directions, and there is a chance the central bank could target yield-curve control.

The billionaire pointed out that Fed measures such as quantitative easing and zero rates are ineffective, while negative rates are the biggest kryptonite to the banking system.

Gundlach said he is bullish on gold and expects the commodity to reach new highs, adding that he would stick to his weak-dollar outlook as he anticipates US money may devalue against most other currencies.



Read More:





An environmentally conscious fund manager with a 5-year winning streak against the competition lays out how she’s uncovering surprising growth, and her top 3 strategies for the future



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.