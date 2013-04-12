GUNDLACH: SHORT CHIPOTLE

Matthew Boesler

“Bond God” Jeff Gundlach is hosting a luncheon at the New York Yacht Club today.

As part of the luncheon, Gundlach presents his market views. Josh Brown, author of the popular financial blog The Reformed Broker, is tweeting Gundlach’s presentation live.

Gundlach has a lot of interesting things to say today. One thing he recommended was shorting Chipotle. According to Brown, he was saving this idea to be unveiled at the Ira Sohn investment conference, but he couldn’t resist mentioning it today.

Below are Brown’s tweets re-capping the presentation.

