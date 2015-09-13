These charts have Jeff Gundlach pleading, 'DAMMIT, JANET! DON'T RAISE RATES!'

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates near 0% since December 2008 in its emergency effort to stimulate growth and inflation in the wake of the global financial crisis.

And for months, the Fed and Chair Janet Yellen have signalled explicitly that a rate hike would come soon. This has some leading economists forecasting that an initial rate hike will be announced at the Fed’s September 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

However, DoubleLine Funds’ Jeffrey Gundlach thinks that a rate hike now would be hasty.

“Look at the charts,” Gundlach said. “Dammit, Janet, don’t raise rates!”

As he’s been predicting for quite a while, Gundlach believes the Fed is more inclined to hike later than sooner.

During a webcast on Tuesday, Gundlach shared a slew of market and economic stats and trends that would argue against a rate hike in September or any time this year.

'Dammit, Janet!' is a reference to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. DoubleLine Funds The futures market is putting a 30% probability that the Fed hikes rates on September 17. In other words, the market would be surprised by a rate hike. DoubleLine Funds And that probability has been falling all year. DoubleLine Funds The nominal GDP growth rate is actually lower today than it was in September 2012 when the Fed's monetary policy was even looser. DoubleLine Funds The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model tells us growth has decelerated to a 1.5% rate. DoubleLine Funds Fed usually tightens monetary policy when nominal GDP growth is above 4%. We're at 3.3% right now. DoubleLine Funds Commodity prices are tumbling, putting the economy at risk of deflation. DoubleLine Funds Junk bonds are getting slammed, and they will be in more trouble when rates rise. DoubleLine Funds Emerging markets are getting slammed. DoubleLine Funds Core PCE -- the Fed's preferred measure of inflation -- is tumbling. DoubleLine Funds Core CPI may be higher, but not by much. DoubleLine Funds Here's a look at how CPI and PCE differ as measures of inflation. DoubleLine Funds Oil, which is weighted more heavily in CPI, has been tanking. DoubleLine Funds Meanwhile, oil production remains elevated. This provides no relief to prices. DoubleLine Funds Oil supply is outpacing oil demand, which is bad for prices. DoubleLine Funds Expectations for inflation are deteriorating. DoubleLine Funds Wage growth is pathetic. DoubleLine Funds Employee cost growth is basically going nowhere. DoubleLine Funds The dollar has been getting much stronger. DoubleLine Funds Prices of traded goods are in deflation. DoubleLine Funds US manufacturing purchasing managers are saying that growth is slowing. DoubleLine Funds US labour market conditions are actually deteriorating right now. DoubleLine Funds Financial market conditions are worsening. DoubleLine Funds Multiple measures confirm that market conditions getting worse. DoubleLine Funds Sales are in outright decline. DoubleLine Funds

