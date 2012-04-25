JEFF GUNDLACH: Raising Rates Would Be Like 'Shooting Yourself In The Head'

Photo: Business Insider

Bond god Jeff Gundlach spoke at a conference in Maryland today, reports Bloomberg.Gundlach has long expressed concerns over the government’s mountain of debt.



But one thing that’s kept the debt problem from crushing the economy is low rates.

As such, Gundlach doesn’t expect the Red to raise rates anytime soon.

From Bloomberg:

“With all of this debt building up, one thing that’s been saving us is the interest rate on the debt has been collapsing,” Gundlach said.

…

Raising rates would be “like shooting yourself in the head,” Gundlach said.

This is not a new position for Gundlach. In a recent presentation, Gundlach said we’d have to see a major increase in inflation before the Fed would start hiking rates.

Click Here To See Gundlach’s Epic Presentation: ‘To QE3 Or Not To QE3 – That Is The Question’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.