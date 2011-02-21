Jeff Gundlach: I Have The Gift Of Having Stunning Insight Into The Reality Of Markets

Joe Weisenthal
gundlach

One more great bit from the Barron’s feature on Jeff Gundlach. We learn that he can do the NYT crossword puzzle on Sunday in 20 minutes on a good day, and that he got bored with his mathematic PhD program at Yale to become a rock drummer.

And then there’s this fantastic quote: “Look, I have a gift, or some would say a curse, of being able to have stunning insight into the reality of markets and the economy.”

Awesome.

Click here to see the 30 most famous yale students of all time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.