Jeff Gundlach: I Have The Gift Of Having Stunning Insight Into The Reality Of Markets

One more great bit from the Barron’s feature on Jeff Gundlach. We learn that he can do the NYT crossword puzzle on Sunday in 20 minutes on a good day, and that he got bored with his mathematic PhD program at Yale to become a rock drummer.



And then there’s this fantastic quote: “Look, I have a gift, or some would say a curse, of being able to have stunning insight into the reality of markets and the economy.”

Awesome.

