JEFF GUNDLACH IS GOING 'RANSOM': Prepares To Host Press Conference On The Massive Theft Of His Art

Jeff Gundlach is apparently going “Ransom,” the famous movie where Mel Gibson publicly calls out those who took his kid.



In this case, Gundlach will apparently call out the people who stole $10 million worth of his art and cars.

The below message just hit our inbox. Gundlach is going to have a public conference call on his art theft.

Before you read that, here’s the epic scene from Ransom.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

———-

Jeffrey Gundlach will hold a news conference at 1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern today (Monday Sep 24) regarding the burglary earlier this month and the reward for the recovery of undamaged artwork taken in the burglary.

The conference will be held at the RR Donnelly conference room in the Wells Fargo building in downtown Los Angeles:

333 S. Grand Avenue (parking is off Hope Street)

Suite 4350 (43rd Floor)

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Those attending in-person, please RSVP with your name and organisation, so that we may notify building security.

For those wishing to listen to the news conference by telephone, here is the call-in information:

Dial- In Numbers:

Toll free 888-582-3528

Local 847-944-7361

Passcode 6007587#

