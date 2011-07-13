NOW WHAT? Another Brilliant Slide Presentation From Jeff Gundlach

Yesterday we liveblogged the latest conference call from DoubleLine Capital’s Jeff Gundlach. The title of his presentation was “Now What?”
Among the key points:
- It will be a long time before yields rise, although they will rise eventually.
- It’s natural that Treasuries would rally into a debt ceiling standoff, as the outcome of a failure to raise the ceiling would be sharp austerity.
- DoubleLine is not betting on ANY recovery in housing.
- Concentration of wealth is a growing and problematic issue for America. It will most likely be solved by higher taxes (which will also be employed for reducing the debt).
- Cash and gold are both good options. Silver is not. Avoid the PIIGS and subprime.
