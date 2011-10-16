Another Awesome Jeff Gundlach Presentation On The Market, And How He's Investing In It Now

The most famous bond investor in the world, Bill Gross, is struggling this year.



But Jeffrey Gundlach, the DoubleLine Capital bond manager is on fire.

His Multi-Asset Growth Fund (not just bonds) is up 2% year-to-date.

Earlier this week , he led a call with investors to explain how he did it and where the market is going next.

Among other things he’s been long Treasuries and long gold and short copper, while avoiding emerging market equities entirely.



In an accompanying presentation he walked through the market, and how he’s investing right now.

