Here's Jeff Gundlach's New Epic Presentation On 'Financial Expressionism' And The State of The Economy

Jeff Gundlach, the bond god behind DoubleLine Funds, just completed his latest national webcast.Titled “Financial Expressionism,” the presentation began with a brief discussion of the photo to the right, which is of a decrepit house not far from Detroit’s expressionist museum.



Gundlach noted that Detroit’s financial situation is in jeopardy due to the massive collapse in population.

“We’re starting to see real evidence that people are worried about municipal defaults,” he said.

Among other themes, Gundlach continues to like commodities. He recently increased his position in natural gas.

His presentation also included some enlightening discussion on the debt ceiling, sovereign defaults, unemployment and profit margins.

All of his thoughts come through in the charts in his presentation.

