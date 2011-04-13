Bond God Jeff Gundlach Presents His Latest Look At The Dismal State Of The US Economy

Photo: DoubleLine

Deja Vu All Over Again is the subject of bond god Jeff Gundlach’s latest overview of the economy (via ZeroHedge).Obviously, the gist is that the problems that have been with us for a long time remain.



He’s pretty bearish on housing, high-yield debt, and he’s somewhat bullish on bonds, taking the stance that the end of QE2 will actually be good for bonds.

Most of it is pretty self explanatory.

