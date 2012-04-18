Jeff Gundlach's Complete Outlook For Financial Assets In One Tiny Tri-colour Chart

Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine Funds just wrapped up his call and presentation titled “To QE3 Or Not To QE3.“



Here’s a slide that summarizes his outlook for every financial asset class out there. Obviously, his analysis of each class is more granular and his outlook is much more detailed.

Think of it as a cheat sheet.

Gundlach gave a brief description of the time horizons on his call:

Short Term: days to months

Medium Term: months to years

Long Term: years to decades

Photo: DoubleLine Funds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.