Jeff Gundlach's Complete Outlook For Financial Assets In One Tiny Tri-colour Chart

Sam Ro

Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine Funds just wrapped up his call and presentation titled “To QE3 Or Not To QE3.

Here’s a slide that summarizes his outlook for every financial asset class out there.  Obviously, his analysis of each class is more granular and his outlook is much more detailed.

Think of it as a cheat sheet.

Gundlach gave a brief description of the time horizons on his call:

  • Short Term: days to months
  • Medium Term: months to years
  • Long Term: years to decades
chart

Photo: DoubleLine Funds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.