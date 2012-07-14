Jeff Gundlach's Outlook For The Global Financial Markets In One Tri-coloured Chart

On Thursday, Jeff Gundlach gave his latest presentation outlining his views on the global economy and financial markets.



But for people on the go, Gundlach’s presentation included this slide summarizing his outlook for all of the major financial asset classes over three different time periods.

Here’s Gundlach’s description of the time horizons:

Short Term: days to months

Medium Term: months to years

Long Term: years to decades

Photo: DoubleLine Funds



