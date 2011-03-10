JEFF GUNDLACH: Munis Are Like Subprime, And They WILL Go Down

Doubleline’s Jeff Gundlach is on CNBC.



He was the subject of a recent Barron’s profile (see here).

We’re covering live.

He’s focused on the incredibly slim spread between high-yield debt on Treasuries.

There WILL be defaults on high-yield one of these days.

The 4+% spread just isn’t that much, especially when you figure that average default rates will revert to some normal rate.

“For now high yields will give a decent investment return, but you won’t outperform Treasuries.”

High yields won’t collapse imminently. It will just happen over time, probably around 2013.

“The pieces are coming into place for a top.”

On munis:

The fundamentals are bad.

Nobody buys for the fundamentals. They buy for low tax rates and the history of low defaults.

It’s just like subprime. They’re owned for a technical reason (in the case of subprime it was that inappropriate AAA-rating).

Gundlach is agnostic on whether there will be a crash or not.

Kaminski asks what he thinks about people who want to hold their munis forever, and not go if they’re underater. Gundlach: “An investor is a trader who is underwater.”

And all those people who think they’re going to hold to maturity will dump.

Gundlach likes long-term Treasury bonds. See 10-year going to 3.25%.

