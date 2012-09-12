Jeff Gundlach Just Spoke On The State Of The Markets And The Economy

Photo: Business Insider

Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine Funds just leading another one of his popular webcasts.Titled “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall,” the presentation focused on the key long-term problems like the government’s immense debt load.



He noted that the sovereign debt profiles of emerging and developed economies have reversed. Emerging markets used to be debtors. But now they are “fiscal stewards.

Click here for a more comprehensive summary with the slides from the presentation >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.