LIVE: Jeff Gundlach Speaks On The State Of The Markets And The Economy

At 4:15 PM ET, Jeff Gundlach will host another one of his extremely popular public webcasts.



Gundlach, the head of DoubleLine Funds, will be discussing his view of the markets and the economy. He’ll also likely talk about how investors should be positioned.

The title of his webcast: “What in the World is Going On?”

In recent calls and presentations, Gundlach has argued that the yen would fall and Japan’s stock market would surge.

It’ll be interesting to hear his update consider the Nikkei is down by 15% from its high,

