Jeff Gundlach Is Going To Hold A Must-Listen Conference Call On Tuesday, And We Bet He Uses This Chart

Fans of Jeff Gundlach, take note. The famed bond manager will hold another one os his must-listen conference calls tomorrow.



Here’s the info

“The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire”

Please join us for a live webcast entitled “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” hosted by:

Jeffrey Gundlach

Mr. Gundlach will be discussing the economy, the markets and his outlook for what he believes may be the best investment strategies and sector allocations for the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund and Core Fixed Income Fund.

Tuesday, February 14, 2012, 1:15 pm PT

This call is done via webcast link. Please double click on the link below to register and connect to the call. After the live webcast, the replay file will be closed for review. Once approved for

posting, the replay will be available using the same link.

http://www.talkpoint.com/viewer/starthere.asp?Pres=138236

Q&A will be available anytime during the call via the web. Limited lines will be available for dial‐in at (877) 407‐1869 or for international calls (201) 689‐ 8044.

Given the title, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this famous chart, which frequently gets passed around.

In fact, given Obama’s new plan to use cheaper metals in coins, this chart would be really relevant.

