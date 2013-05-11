INVESTMENT CUBISM: Here's The Awesome Presentation Jeff Gundlach Gave To The Exclusive Sohn Conference

This is why you should short Chipotle.

One of the most highly anticipated events in finance every year is the exclusive Sohn Investment Conference, which is in its 18th year.



Speakers this year included heavy hitters like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, Jim Chanos, and Kyle Bass.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated speaker at the event was bond god Jeff Gundlach, the brilliant mind who nailed his calls on Treasury bonds, natural gas, and most recently Apple.

Titled “Investment Cubism 2013,” Gundlach’s presentation addressed the discrepancy between corporate and main street America, the extraordinarily risky efforts by the Fed, and the heavy debt load accumulated by the U.S. government.

All of this was presented in the context of Gundlach’s investment themes. Among other things, he’s avoiding gold, avoiding insurance companies, long home price gains, and he’s short Chipotle.

“I don’t believe in any business where all you need to be competitive is a taco truck.

These are the must-see charts every investor must consider before making their next move.

Thanks to DoubleLine Funds for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

