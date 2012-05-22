Here's The Big Jeff Gundlach Presentation That Brought Down The House At A Conference Last Week

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider
Bond god Jeff Gundlach gave a big presentation at the Ira Sohn conference last week.As is his style, he covered a lot of topics in dramatic flare.
Among the topics he hit:
- Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.
- His natural gas/Apple trade.
- His Spain/S&P trade.
- Housing
- Taxes
Even without his narration, they’re compelling slides.
