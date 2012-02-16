JEFF GUNDLACH: These 3 Charts On Government Jobs Should Make You Furious

Photo: DoubleLine

Jeff Gundlach, the brains behind the $30 billion DoubleLine Capital, hosted a webcast with clients on Tuesday. The title of his presentation: “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.“He drew parallels between the U.S. and Rome, highlighting excessive government spending.



Gundlach noted that one of the major problems with U.S. federal deficits is federal government employee pay.

He was appalled to see that these employees made “so much more than the private workers, who pay the taxes, that pay the salaries of the government workers!”

We pulled the three slides from Gundlach’s presentation where he discusses this issue.

