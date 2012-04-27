Here's The Awesome Presentation That Jeff Gundlach Just Delivered To Investors At The New York Yacht Club

Bond god Jeff Gundlach just gave a big presentation to a group of investors at the New York Yacht Club.



The title was Getting There.

Some of the topics he talks about:

The crushing debt in Europe.

The Apple bubble (that looks just like Google)

The housing mess.

US government debt.

All the failed attempts by Bernanke to save the economy.

And what’s next.

