Here's The Awesome Presentation That Jeff Gundlach Just Delivered To Investors At The New York Yacht Club

Bond god Jeff Gundlach just gave a big presentation to a group of investors at the New York Yacht Club.
The title was Getting There.
Some of the topics he talks about:
- The crushing debt in Europe.
- The Apple bubble (that looks just like Google)
- The housing mess.
- US government debt.
- All the failed attempts by Bernanke to save the economy.
- And what’s next.
