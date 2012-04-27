Here's The Awesome Presentation That Jeff Gundlach Just Delivered To Investors At The New York Yacht Club

Bond god Jeff Gundlach just gave a big presentation to a group of investors at the New York Yacht Club.

The title was Getting There.

Some of the topics he talks about:

  • The crushing debt in Europe.
  • The Apple bubble (that looks just like Google)
  • The housing mess.
  • US government debt.
  • All the failed attempts by Bernanke to save the economy.
  • And what’s next.

