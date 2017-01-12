Here's Jeff Gundlach's full presentation on expensive stocks, the economy under Trump, and the Federal Reserve

Jeff Gundlach, the so-called “bond king” and CEO of DoubleLine Capital, held his latest “Just Markets” webcast on Tuesday night highlighting his recent thoughts about the US economy and global markets.

Gundlach said that it is possible that the recent rise in bonds could continue, with the US Treasury 10-year yield possibly hitting 3.00%.

The bond guru was also surprised that there hasn’t been more talk about the negative impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s trade policies.

In order to illuminate Gundlach’s conclusions, we’ve got the full presentation from Gundlach featuring all of the charts that he is paying attention to.

Thanks as always to DoubleLine Capital for allowing us to run the slides.

