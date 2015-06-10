Here comes Jeff Gundlach's next big presentation ...

DoubleLine’s Jeff Gundlach is set to host his latest webcast giving an overview of his Total Return bond fund and the markets at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Gundlach, often referred to as the “Bond King,” holds these webcasts 4 times per year.

And while this webcast is ostensibly about giving an update on his firm’s largest bond fund, Gundlach typically uses these as an opportunity to give a broad overview of the markets and the economy.

Last time we heard from Gundlach, he gave a presentation in front investors at the New York Yacht Club titled “Summer Insects,” a reference to a Chuang Zhu’s quote: “You cannot discuss ice with a summer insect.”

This post will be updated throughout the presentation.

