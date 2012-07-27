Jeff Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds Just Hit A HUGE Milestone

Photo: Business Insider

It really is extraordinary how quickly DoubleLine Funds is growing.Run by bond god Jeff Gundlach, DoubleLine now has a staggering $40 billion in assets under management.



One of our readers noticed it in the bottom of a new press release.

When we last updated you on April 11, AUM was $32 billion.

During a February 14 call, Gundlach said he would be comfortable managing $35 billion. But he also added that he could see DoubleLine’s AUM rising to as much as $50 billion.

SEE ALSO: Here’s Jeff Gundlach’s New Epic Presentation On ‘Financial Expressionism’ And The State of The Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.