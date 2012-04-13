Jeff Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds Just Got A Lot Bigger

Photo: CNBC

DoubleLine Capital, the money management firm run by bond god Jeff Gundlach, just released its latest assets undermanagement number.As of April 11, 2012, DoubleLine was managing $32 billion, according to spokesperson Lew Phelps.



This is up a whopping 14 per cent since February 24, when DoubleLine told us they had $28 billion under management.

During a February 14 call, Gundlach said he would be comfortable managing $35 billion. But he also added that he could see DoubleLine’s AUM rising to as much as $50 billion.

