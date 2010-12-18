JEFF GUNDLACH: The US Economy Is A Complete Horror [Slides]

Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine (via Zero Hedge) has put together the sort of presentation that isn’t likely to elicit Christmas cheer in readers.



It details the depths of the crisis the U.S. economy is truly facing, including its massive debt problem, the declining value of its currency, the unemployment crisis, and the housing crisis.

Bah humbug.

It’s a great review of everything that is going very wrong in the U.S. right now and certainly a worthy dose of realism to combat all those bullish views on U.S. growth of late.

