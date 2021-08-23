Legendary investor Jeff Gundlach says the US is running its economy like it doesn’t care if the dollar loses its status as the world’s reserve currency

Jeffrey Gundlach is the CEO of investment firm DoubleLine. CNBC/Getty Images

Legendary investor Jeffrey Gundlach told Yahoo Finance the US is running its economy as if it doesn’t care about maintaining the dollar’s reserve currency status.

The so-called Bond King has been bearish on the dollar for quite some time.

Gundlach also noted that China’s economy is growing more than the US’s.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach told Yahoo Finance in a video interview on Monday that the US is running its economy like it doesn’t care if the dollar loses its global reserve currency status.

The DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO reiterated his long-held view that the dollar is going to go depreciate further versus peers the next few years, blaming the US’s current economic policies for the situation.

“We’re running our economy in a way that is almost like we’re not interested in maintaining global reserve currency status,” Gundlach said.

The investor – who has been nicknamed the “Bond King” from calls he’s made on the US fixed-income market – explained that in the aftermath of the pandemic, the strongest economy “by far” has been China, not the US.

While the US economy rebounded by consumption, a lot of the consumption went straight to China, he said. In fact, Gundlach said China’s economy is growing at such a rapid pace some economists are estimating it will become the largest in the world by as early as 2028.

“China’s made no secret of the fact that they want to be a global player and have at least a seat at the table of global reserve currency status,” he said, adding that China has “made no secret of the fact that they want their military to be dominant, maybe the biggest in the world.”

Combine this with the fact that the US is “growing debt like crazy,” and it’s clear the dollar is headed towards losing its reserve currency status, Gundlach said.

In a July interview, the investor said the dollar is “doomed” in the long term, but it will be stronger in the short-term.

Read more:

These 5 stocks offer the most short-squeeze potential for retail investors this week, according to Fintel