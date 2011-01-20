Bond God Jeff Gundlach Explains The Three Huge Risks Facing The Economy

Joe Weisenthal
Bond god Jeff Gundlach was just on CNBC.

On the key issue of munis, he thinks there’s a great chance that long-term munis offer a great reward.

In the meantime, there may be some risks, if only because a lot of muni owners will be selling.

He sees three threats:

  • It’s clear that the Europe crisis is going to happen over and over again.
  • However states solve their fiscal items — tax hikes or spending cuts — that’s money coming out of the economy.
  • Meanwhile, commodity prices are higher.

