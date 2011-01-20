Bond God Jeff Gundlach Explains The Three Huge Risks Facing The Economy

Bond god Jeff Gundlach was just on CNBC.
On the key issue of munis, he thinks there’s a great chance that long-term munis offer a great reward.
In the meantime, there may be some risks, if only because a lot of muni owners will be selling.
He sees three threats:
- It’s clear that the Europe crisis is going to happen over and over again.
- However states solve their fiscal items — tax hikes or spending cuts — that’s money coming out of the economy.
- Meanwhile, commodity prices are higher.
