Bond god Jeff Gundlach was pulled over and charged with a DUI last fall

Jeffrey Gundlach, head of Doubleline Capital, was charged with driving under the influence Sept. 20, 2014, California Highway Patrol confirmed to Business Insider today.

The charges were later reduced in court.

California’s Highway Patrol confirmed to Business Insider that Gundlach was arrested on the evening of Sept. 20 on Interstate 10. Several sources confirmed, that he was charged for driving under the influence.

“The case was disposed in superior court of California on a ticket for exhibition of speed,” Loren Fleckenstein, spokesman for Doubleline, told Business Insider. He declined to comment further on the matter.

The ‘exhibition of speed ticket,’ according to another source, is a non-alcohol offence.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg’s Mary Childs, the “bond god” said that he has had his own private driver since December.

“I can’t believe I didn’t think of this sooner, because it’s so great,” he told Childs. He said by having a driver, he’s saving “days a week.”

Business Insider also reached out to the attorney that, according to court filings, is representing Gundlach. He did not immediately respond.

