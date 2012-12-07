Jeff Gundlach Gave His Former Employer The Ultimate Dis On The Anniversary Of His Firing

Photo: Business Insider

Bond god Jeff Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, clearly knows how to get the best revenge. The short background story here is Gundlach had been in a long legal battle since being fired from TCW where he spent two decades working.



He was fired on Dec. 4, 2009.

Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin reports how he celebrated that date:

“…Gundlach threw a party for Doubleline employees at a restaurant called Magnolia, which is conveniently located in the lobby of TCW’s building in Los Angeles. And by “conveniently” we mean, as we’ve been told, that it was “deliberately chosen so everybody at TCW would have to walk past them on the way to the garage.” As you may have gleaned, the purpose of the party, we’re also told, was to “send the message: in your face, TCW,” and it sounds as though the message was received!…”

NYMag’s Kevin Roose has some additional details, too. He reports that there was an open bar, Cristal was served, and there was a buffet featuring salmon, tuna tartare, and filet mignon.

According to Roose’s report, a poster used as evidence during the trial featuring the names and faces of TCW execs who had Gundlach fired was placed outside the restaurant’s entrance.

Well played, sir. Well played.

