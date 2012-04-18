Jeff Gundlach Reveals A New favourite Investment Idea: 'It's Like Investing In Gold In 1997'

Jeffrey Gundlach

Photo: CNBC

Wow!On his call just now, Jeff Gundlach just unveiled his favourite investment idea: Buying up natural gas assets.



This is incredibly contrarian, because it just keeps getting creamed, plunging to all time lows… recently below $2/cubic foot.

On the call he describes gas now as being like ‘investing in gold in 1997’.

Given natural gas’ cheapness, more and more big names have been talking it up, including Wilbur Ross.

Inevitably, they argue, the US will have to invest in its gas infrastructure, just because of how relatively cheap it is compared to oil.

