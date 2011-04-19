Jeff Gundlach's Complete Guide To The Inevitable American Default

Legendary bond investor Jeff Gundlach gave a presentation last summer saying a U.S. debt default was inevitable.



Nine months later, S&P is leaning toward the same conclusion.

Gundlach identified three ways out of the debt crisis: Cut, print or default. But cutting alone rarely works. Printing is limited when foreigners own your debt. As for the last option, he says “some type of polite default, at a minimum, will happen.”

