Jeff Gundlach's Complete Guide To The Inevitable American Default

Gus Lubin
gundlach

Legendary bond investor Jeff Gundlach gave a presentation last summer saying a U.S. debt default was inevitable.

Nine months later, S&P is leaning toward the same conclusion.

Gundlach identified three ways out of the debt crisis: Cut, print or default. But cutting alone rarely works. Printing is limited when foreigners own your debt. As for the last option, he says “some type of polite default, at a minimum, will happen.”

Don't miss...

Here's Niall Ferguson's Complete And Definitive Guide To The Sovereign Debt Crisis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.