Here's How You Can Get $200,000 By Helping Jeff Gundlach

Jeffrey Gundlach

Photo: CNBC

The LA Times’ reported that bond god Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, was the victim of a $10 million burglary last week. According to the report, Gundlach had a 2010 red Porsche Carrera 4S, five watches, wine, cash, and several high-end paintings stolen from his Santa Monica home.



A source familiar, who will remain anonymous, directed Business Insider to a tip line for the recovery of the stolen items from this burglary.

The person taking the call on the tip line was not authorised to identify the victim, but did provide a statement on behalf of the victim.

“Thank you for calling. There is a $200,000 no questions asked reward being offered for leading to the recovery of the stolen items…”

If you have information to help recover Gundlach’s stolen items call (toll free) (855)-692-4997. You can also contact the Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8432.

Watch below to learn how Gundlach got started in finance:

