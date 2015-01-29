Billionaire Says Bloomberg Fabricated His Quote About Americans Needing To Have A 'Smaller Existence'

Florida billionaire Jeff Greene created a stir when he reportedly suggested that Americans need to downsize their lifestyle last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“America’s lifestyle expectations are far too high and need to be adjusted so we have less things and a smaller, better existence,” Greene told Bloomberg News’ Matthew G. Miller in an interview last week. “We need to reinvent our whole system of life.”

Bloomberg News’ Miller also pointed out that Greene flew on his private jet with his his wife Mei Sze, children and their nanny to the elite economic gathering.

In an interview with CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Wednesday, Greene said that he “was completely misquoted,” not misunderstood. He also said that the comments were made in a “busy, noisy room” and “maybe [Miller] didn’t hear me.”

A rep for Bloomberg News says that they stand by their reporting.

The 60-year-old Palm Beach resident has an estimated net-worth of $US3 billion, according to Forbes. He reportedly owns five mansions and a mega-yacht.

In 2010, Greene attempted to run for United States Senate as a Democrat.

He has also signed Warren Buffett and Bill Gates’ “Giving Pledge” — Warren Buffett and Bill Gates’ campaign where the wealthy

Here are some photos of Greene’s private jet:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.