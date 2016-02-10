Grizzlies lose after Jeff Green tips in game-tying shot at the buzzer -- for the other team

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the receiving end of some thrilling game-winning shots this season, including an improbable half-court heave and a buzzer-beating alley-oop slam.

Forward Jeff Green contributed to the latter, playing hero for the Grizzlies, but on Monday, Green was on the opposite end of things, quite literally contributing to the Grizzlies’ loss.

On the final possession of regulation, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard attempted a game-winning three-pointer with 3.6 seconds left.

He missed, and Blazers forward Allen Crabbe attempted a put-back which rimmed out, and as two Blazers and Green fought for the rebound, Green tipped the ball in at the buzzer.



Referees reviewed the play and confirmed it left players’ hands before the buzzer, thus sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 10-4 to win the game.

This kind of thing happens occasionally earlier in games, when a player going for a rebound will tip it into his own basket. But it almost never happens in a clutch situation, much less with the game on the line.

