Memphis Grizzlies player throws down awesome game-winning dunk at the buzzer

After an early-season swoon, the Memphis Grizzlies are back to looking like the playoff contender we’ve come to expect.

The Grizzlies picked up a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, with forward Jeff Green staking an early claim for best game-winner of the season.

With .8 seconds left on the clock, the Grizzlies inbounded the ball, with guard Courtney Lee putting a lob right on the money to Green, who finished the dunk over the 6-foot-10 Jon Leuer of the Suns as time expired.

Another look at the impressive pass and incredible finish:

The Grizzlies have become experts at game-winning lobs — last year they perfectly executed a wild game-winning lob to Lee with .3 seconds left.

Even when teams are expecting these kinds of lob passes with limited time on the clock, having an athlete like Green can make any defensive scheme moot.

Watch the entire play below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Kobe Bryant has an insane work ethic



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.