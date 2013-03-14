Jeff Gordon Puts On A Disguise, Takes Innocent Car Salesman On A Suicidal Test Drive

Donning glasses and a fake goatee, world famous NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon pranks a car salesman into taking a test drive with him in a 2009 Chevy Camaro.



“I don’t know if I can handle it,” said a disguised Jeff Gordon to the unsuspecting car salesman. “I’ve never driven anything like this before.”

“I think a way to really make you feel comfortable would be to put you behind the wheel,” replied the salesman.

And off they went doing wheelies and sharp turns while going at max speeds.

The video, of course, was sponsored by Pepsi Max, which previously disguised NBA All Star Kyrie Irving as an old man named “Uncle Drew” who dominated streetball games.

Pepsi may have lost a ton of market share to a knockoff brand in Thailand, but with viral videos like these, the fizzy drink stands to gain more popularity stateside – or, at least in NASCAR country.

[UPDATE: The entire stunt was faked, according to Jalopnik. Still fun to watch, though.]

Watch the Pepsi-sponsored prank with Jeff Gordon below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

