HOUSE OF THE DAY: NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Sells His $30 Million NYC Apartment

After only two months of sitting on the market, NASCAR superstar Jeff Gordon’s NYC condo has found a buyer.



According to the New York Observer, the 15 Central Park West pad in Manhattan has officially gone into contract, but Gordon has told his broker at Halstead Property not to disclose the final sale price.

The home was originally listed for a cool $30 million. Gordon and his wife Ingrid Vadebosch bought the home for $9.67 million back in 2007, and completely redecorated and customised the condo, according to The New York Times.

Even if Gordon didn’t meet the $30 million price tag he envisioned, chances are he at least doubled his investment.

The three-bedroom home has Brazilian cherry floors and gorgeous views of Central Park. The master suite alone takes up 743 square feet of the 3,454-square-foot pad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.