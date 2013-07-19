HOUSE OF THE DAY: NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Sells His $30 Million NYC Apartment

Megan Willett
After only two months of sitting on the market, NASCAR superstar Jeff Gordon’s NYC condo has found a buyer.

According to the New York Observer, the 15 Central Park West pad in Manhattan has officially gone into contract, but Gordon has told his broker at Halstead Property not to disclose the final sale price.

The home was originally listed for a cool $30 million. Gordon and his wife Ingrid Vadebosch bought the home for $9.67 million back in 2007, and completely redecorated and customised the condo, according to The New York Times.

Even if Gordon didn’t meet the $30 million price tag he envisioned, chances are he at least doubled his investment.

The three-bedroom home has Brazilian cherry floors and gorgeous views of Central Park. The master suite alone takes up 743 square feet of the 3,454-square-foot pad.

Welcome to Jeff Gordon and Ingrid Vadebosch's 15 Central Park West home.

It has 3,454 square feet, with views of Central Park outside the windows.

All the lighting, window shades, and audio/visual components are controlled by a Crestron system.

The dining room looks out at the park, and can easily fit a party of eight.

The kitchen has Italian ceramic floors, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a wine cooler.

The master suite measures over 740 square feet with a dressing room and two walk-in closets.

There are three and a half baths throughout the residence, and the master bathroom has a Boffi soaking tub.

And here's the view.

That pales in comparison to this Connecticut home.

