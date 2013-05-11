HOUSE OF THE DAY: NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Listed His NYC Apartment For $30 Million

The New York Times is reporting that NASCAR superstar Jeff Gordon is selling his condo at Manhattan’s 15 Central Park West for $30 million.

Gordon and his wife, Ingrid Vadebosch, bought the home for $9.67 million back in 2007. It was initially a plain white apartment with high ceilings,  and the couple completely redecorated and customised the condo, according to the NYT.

Property agents Nora Ariffin and Christopher Kromer told The Times that Gordon decided to list his home with Halstead Property because “the demand for trophy apartments is pretty strong.” The $30 million asking price was chosen since a similar, slightly larger unit was listed in the building for $36 million in December 2012.

The three-bedroom home has Brazilian cherry floors and gorgeous views of Central Park. The master suite alone takes up 743 square feet of the 3,454-square-foot pad.

Welcome to Jeff Gordon and Ingrid Vadebosch's 15 Central Park West home.

Source: Halstead Property

It has 3,454 square feet, with views of Central Park outside the windows.

All the lighting, window shades, and audio/visual components are controlled by a Crestron system.

The dining room looks out at the park, and can easily fit a party of eight.

The kitchen has Italian ceramic floors, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a wine cooler.

The master suite measures over 740 square feet with a dressing room and two walk-in closets.

There are three and a half baths throughout the residence, and the master bathroom has a Boffi soaking tub.

And here's the view.

