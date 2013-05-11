HOUSE OF THE DAY: NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Listed His NYC Apartment For $30 Million

The New York Times is reporting that NASCAR superstar Jeff Gordon is selling his condo at Manhattan’s 15 Central Park West for $30 million.



Gordon and his wife, Ingrid Vadebosch, bought the home for $9.67 million back in 2007. It was initially a plain white apartment with high ceilings, and the couple completely redecorated and customised the condo, according to the NYT.

Property agents Nora Ariffin and Christopher Kromer told The Times that Gordon decided to list his home with Halstead Property because “the demand for trophy apartments is pretty strong.” The $30 million asking price was chosen since a similar, slightly larger unit was listed in the building for $36 million in December 2012.

The three-bedroom home has Brazilian cherry floors and gorgeous views of Central Park. The master suite alone takes up 743 square feet of the 3,454-square-foot pad.

